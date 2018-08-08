$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. Mercantile Bank reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “$36.20” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $108,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank traded up $0.41, reaching $35.55, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,912. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $585.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.56%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply