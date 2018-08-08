$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. Mercantile Bank reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “$36.20” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $108,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank traded up $0.41, reaching $35.55, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,912. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $585.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.56%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

