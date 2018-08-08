$0.60 EPS Expected for Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Covenant Transportation Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Covenant Transportation Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Covenant Transportation Group.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $196.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.25 million.

CVTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Covenant Transportation Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 10,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $333,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,132 shares of company stock worth $5,686,691. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVTI opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $537.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.61. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $35.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

