-$0.42 EPS Expected for Evolus Inc (EOLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05).

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Evolus opened at $20.54 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $536.97 million and a P/E ratio of -76.07. Evolus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

In other news, Director Bosun Hau acquired 7,142 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $208,474.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristine Romine acquired 7,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,840 shares of company stock valued at $797,007.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

