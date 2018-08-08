$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barrington Research raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

American Public Education traded down $0.20, hitting $43.10, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,406. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,709,263.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $529,488. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.