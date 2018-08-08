$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper opened at $23.93 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $103.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper stock. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up about 13.5% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment involves in manufacturing and selling carbonated soft drinks and other branded concentrates and syrup.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.