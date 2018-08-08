$0.29 EPS Expected for Inphi Co. (IPHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Inphi reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.84.

Shares of Inphi traded up $0.38, reaching $33.31, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 29,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 0.98. Inphi has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $44.32.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 4,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,880 shares of company stock worth $169,618. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Inphi by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

