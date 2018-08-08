$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.32. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on COG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.96 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

COG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,510. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $1,112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 681,717 shares in the company, valued at $15,168,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 467,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 211,175 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 423,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

