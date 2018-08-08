$0.12 EPS Expected for QuinStreet Inc (QNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.62 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Singular Research began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “long” rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.96.

In other QuinStreet news, Director James R. Simons sold 230,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $3,244,053.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $120,969.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,254.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,790,067 over the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet traded up $0.14, hitting $13.12, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

