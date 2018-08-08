$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asure Software Inc (ASUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Asure Software reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $8,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 11.9% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 236,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 211,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 32.5% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 388,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 95,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asure Software traded up $0.47, reaching $14.57, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,022. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.