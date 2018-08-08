$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (ANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s earnings. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.

Get Aegean Marine Petroleum Network alerts:

ANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

ANW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,903. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 75.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,020,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.