$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (ANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s earnings. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.
ANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 75.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,020,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.
Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.