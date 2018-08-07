Zotefoams plc (ZTF) to Issue GBX 1.97 Dividend

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.97 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ZTF opened at GBX 538 ($6.96) on Tuesday. Zotefoams has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 532 ($6.89).

ZTF has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Zotefoams from GBX 360 ($4.66) to GBX 575 ($7.44) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zotefoams from GBX 570 ($7.38) to GBX 620 ($8.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other Zotefoams news, insider David Stirling sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.31), for a total transaction of £23,074.60 ($29,870.03).

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

