zooplus (ZO1) Given a €205.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Commerzbank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €159.89 ($188.10).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €145.00 ($170.59) on Friday. zooplus has a 12-month low of €127.40 ($149.88) and a 12-month high of €200.15 ($235.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.