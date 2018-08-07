ZINC Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $449,511.00 and approximately $53,040.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014102 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00382561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00193234 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000195 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000753 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC launched on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,330,918 tokens. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

ZINC Token Trading

ZINC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.