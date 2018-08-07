Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) Announces Earnings Results

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zillow Group Inc Class C had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $325.25 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group Inc Class C traded down $9.82, hitting $48.33, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 260,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,244. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. Zillow Group Inc Class C has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $65.70.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group Inc Class C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,127.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kathleen Philips sold 30,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $1,694,317.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,196.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,323,525 shares of company stock valued at $75,338,231. 58.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Inc Class C Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

