Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $8.34 Million Stake in Visa (V)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $282.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. Visa has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $143.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.61.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

