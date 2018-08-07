Zero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,649.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 10% against the dollar. Zero has a market cap of $740,393.00 and approximately $7,649.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003502 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.89 or 0.02522848 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00346869 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00071666 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00315229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00192991 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024399 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003719 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 3,002,570 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

