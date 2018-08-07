Zalando (ZAL) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €56.00 ($65.12) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZAL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.93 ($54.57).

Shares of ZAL stock traded down €2.39 ($2.78) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €45.62 ($53.05). The company had a trading volume of 1,290,233 shares. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

