Zalando (ZAL) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.93 ($54.57).

Zalando traded down €2.39 ($2.78), hitting €45.62 ($53.05), during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,233 shares. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

