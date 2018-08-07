Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,675 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.66% of Zafgen worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexthera Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Zafgen by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 401,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 230,123 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zafgen by 139,086.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zafgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Zafgen news, insider Thomas E. Hughes sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zafgen opened at $9.51 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Zafgen Inc has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $280.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 12.27.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). equities analysts expect that Zafgen Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

ZFGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Zafgen in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

