Zacks: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTM. ValuEngine downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

White Mountains Insurance Group traded up $7.28, reaching $936.90, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 10,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,213. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $786.23 and a 52 week high of $939.09. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 0.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.35). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 167.81%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that White Mountains Insurance Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 2,946 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.00, for a total transaction of $2,577,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,100 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.49, for a total value of $979,539.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,241,647.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.