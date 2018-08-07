Zacks: QuickLogic Co. (QUIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $2.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned QuickLogic an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 199,246 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 104,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 893,731 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUIK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. 106,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,185. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.09.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 123.78% and a negative return on equity of 89.49%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

