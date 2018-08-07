Zacks: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services opened at $1.80 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $42.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.59 million. equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,004 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.67% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

