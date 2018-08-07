Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Univar (UNVR) to Hold

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Univar saw its profits rise year over year in the second quarter. However, adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Univar should gain from its strategic acquisitions and continuous market expansion actions. The buyout of Tagma expanded its footprint in the Brazilian agriculture market and the acquisition of Kemetyl strengthens its presence in Sweden and Norway while expanding its position in the European water treatment and pharmaceutical end markets. The company also remains focused on strengthening its USA business through expense management and productivity actions, which should lend support to its margins in 2018. However, a sluggish start to the agricultural season in Canada is impacting Univar’s margins. Moreover, rising fuel costs, driver shortages and higher rates from carriers are putting pressure on its freight expenses. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNVR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Univar opened at $27.16 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. Univar has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Univar had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Univar in the second quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Univar by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Univar by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,171,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,462,000 after purchasing an additional 373,454 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

