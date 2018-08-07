Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NanoString Technologies (NSTG) to Buy

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.62. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,788,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 201,325 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 526,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 222,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 66.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

