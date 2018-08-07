Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Data (FDC) to “Buy”

First Data (NYSE:FDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Data reported strong second-quarter 2018 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to benefit from innovative product and services portfolio and growing enterprise business. First Data’s expanding clientele is a positive. Its strong focus on globalizing its offerings, acquisitions and strategic partnerships and a healthy business around large and small banks are other positives. The company has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. On the flip side, acquisition related integration risks are likely to weigh on the company’s balance sheet. Seasonality in business is likely to hurt the company’s revenues and profits. Global presence makes First Data vulnerable to foreign exchange risk.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Data from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “$22.60” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of First Data to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of First Data stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. First Data has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.88%. First Data’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that First Data will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Joseph Higgins sold 20,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $408,633.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock worth $6,331 and have sold 149,412 shares worth $2,948,548. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Data in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Data in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Data in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Data in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Data in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

