Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Point’s second-quarter results were driven by strong growth in security subscriptions. The company’s focus on enhancing mobile capabilities is helping it tap greater opportunities. Furthermore, the company’s strategy of growing through acquisitions is praiseworthy. The rapid adoption of its data center appliances and continuous enhancements in data center product lines is tailwind for its top line. The revenues realized from Check Point’s security subscriptions have increased significantly, and are expected to gain momentum rapidly over the next few years. Nonetheless, the company derives a significant portion of total sales from the 10 biggest distributors, giving rise to the risk of customer concentration. The stock has also underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies traded down $0.73, reaching $113.46, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . 39,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,934. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $467.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,518,000. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 737,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,232,000 after buying an additional 340,763 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

