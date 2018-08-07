Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) to “Hold”

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing segment and water handling and treatment segment. It offers gathering and compressions, water distribution, clearwater facility, fractionation and pipeline safety services. Antero Midstream GP LP is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Antero Midstream GP alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMGP. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Antero Midstream GP traded down $0.03, hitting $18.86, on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 10,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,831. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.67 and a beta of 2.03. Antero Midstream GP has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 million. Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 32.91% and a return on equity of 199.85%. Antero Midstream GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $903,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Antero Midstream GP by 73.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the first quarter worth $167,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the first quarter worth $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream GP by 856.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Antero Midstream GP by 29.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream GP (AMGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.