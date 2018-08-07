Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AFLAC (AFL) to “Buy”

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aflac’s shares have outperformed the growth of its industry in the past year. The company’s growth has been boosted by overall favorable pretax margins and a lower effective tax rate as a result of tax reform. The company's investment in different growth areas bodes well. Ample capital enables it to buy back shares and raise dividend payouts. Efforts to increase agent productivity, emphasis on sale of third-sector products, pull back on sale of first-sector products, and new products bode well for the long term. The U.S segment will remain strong on a number of growth initiatives. However, the company’s persistently low interest rates in Japan have strained revenue growth from the region.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of AFLAC traded up $0.10, hitting $46.74, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 106,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,210. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. research analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AFLAC news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

