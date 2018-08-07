Zacks Investment Research Lowers Netlist (NLST) to Sell

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Netlist in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised Netlist from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Netlist has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

NLST opened at $0.11 on Friday. Netlist has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

