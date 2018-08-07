Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LXP. ValuEngine upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.68.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 503,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,206. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.02 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,682,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,669 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 93,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,703,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

