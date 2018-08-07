Zacks Investment Research Lowers Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Keryx reported narrower than expected loss while sales beat estimates in the first quarter of 2018. Auryxia being the only approved product in Keryx’s portfolio, the company is completely dependent on it for growth. Meanwhile, Auryxia faces stiff competition in the United States from existing players, apart from over-the-counter drugs like some calcium carbonate and metal-based products. However, the launch of Auryxia for the second indication – iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in chronic kidney disease patients is boosting sales of the company, given that the IDA market holds great potential. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this quarter. Loss estimates have widened ahead of the Q2 earnings.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KERX. ValuEngine cut Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group cut Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals traded down $0.16, hitting $4.00, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . 945,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,407. The company has a market capitalization of $501.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.59. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.96.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. equities analysts anticipate that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $294,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

