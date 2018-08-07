Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (ASLN) to Sell

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 traded up $0.85, hitting $8.25, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,932. ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

About ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.