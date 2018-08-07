Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Perry Ellis International (PERY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, and fragrances. The company’s collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress and casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear and men’s and women’s swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands including Perry Ellis, Jantzen, Cubavera, Munsingwear, Savane, Original Penguin, Grand Slam, Natural Issue, Pro Player, the Havanera Co., Axis, Tricots St. Raphael, Gotcha, Girl Star and MCD. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties including Dockers for outerwear, Nike and JAG for swimwear, and PING and PGA TOUR for golf apparel. “

Get Perry Ellis International alerts:

PERY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Sidoti cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Ifs Securities cut shares of Perry Ellis International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perry Ellis International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

Perry Ellis International traded up $1.31, reaching $29.10, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 195,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,413. The stock has a market cap of $440.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Perry Ellis International has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.47 million. Perry Ellis International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Perry Ellis International’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Perry Ellis International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Perry Ellis International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perry Ellis International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perry Ellis International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perry Ellis International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perry Ellis International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perry Ellis International (PERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perry Ellis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perry Ellis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.