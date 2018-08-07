Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Imperva (IMPV) to Sell

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Imperva Inc. is engaged in the development of protection software and services for business applications and databases. The Company delivers innovative technology to give full audit accountability and separation of duties to meet regulatory compliance. It offers SecureSphere Data Security Suite to protect sensitive data from hackers and malicious insiders along with providing a fast and cost-effective route to regulatory compliance and establishes a repeatable process for data risk management. The Company’s SecureSphere offers database security solutions to secure sensitive data stored in databases, File Security solutions to protect sensitive files on file servers, storage devices, content repositories, and meet regulatory compliance mandates and Web Application Security solutions to protect web applications from cyber attacks. Imperva Inc. is headquartered in Redwood Shores, California. “

IMPV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Imperva in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Imperva in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperva in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Imperva from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Imperva traded down $1.10, reaching $46.15, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 339,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,346. Imperva has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Imperva had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Imperva’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Imperva will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Imperva by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in Imperva by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 424,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 91,680 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Imperva by 2,341.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 389,798 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Imperva by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 375,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Imperva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

