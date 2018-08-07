Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CoBiz Financial (COBZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CoBiz Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Denver. The company operates Colorado Business Bank and Arizona Business Bank, full-service commercial banking institutions that offer a broad range of sophisticated banking services including credit, treasury management, investment and deposit products to a targeted customer base of professionals and small to mid-sized businesses. CoBiz also offers trust and fiduciary services through CoBiz Private Asset Management; property and casualty insurance brokerage and risk management consulting services through CoBiz Insurance; investment banking services through Green Manning & Bunch; the management of stock and bond portfolios for individuals and institutions through Alexander Capital Management Group; and employee and executive benefits consulting and wealth transfer services through Financial Designs. “

COBZ has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CoBiz Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoBiz Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Hovde Group lowered shares of CoBiz Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of CoBiz Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CoBiz Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of CoBiz Financial traded down $0.20, reaching $22.01, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 131,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,320. The firm has a market cap of $941.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. CoBiz Financial has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.05%. sell-side analysts forecast that CoBiz Financial will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. CoBiz Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoBiz Financial by 43.2% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 121,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoBiz Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,104,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoBiz Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

