Zacks: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Given $16.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water traded down $0.05, hitting $13.75, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

