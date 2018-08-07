Zacks: Brokerages Expect NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NutriSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. NutriSystem reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NutriSystem will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NutriSystem.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.07 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRI. Zacks Investment Research raised NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NutriSystem opened at $42.70 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. NutriSystem has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,695.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in NutriSystem by 1,457.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NutriSystem in the second quarter worth about $16,413,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NutriSystem by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,734,000 after buying an additional 252,143 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NutriSystem by 26.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,138,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after buying an additional 237,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NutriSystem by 101.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 405,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 204,001 shares in the last quarter.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

