Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) to post $190.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.13 million and the lowest is $188.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp will report full year sales of $784.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $799.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $947.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $981.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NINE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

NINE stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

