Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. Investar had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 15.20%.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 price target on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Investar traded up $0.05, reaching $27.20, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 2,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,736. The firm has a market cap of $258.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.33. Investar has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, Director James M. Baker acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,960.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Investar by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Investar by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 126,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investar by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 209,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Investar by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

