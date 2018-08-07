Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corium International Inc (CORI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) will post $6.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corium International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.56 million and the highest is $6.87 million. Corium International posted sales of $8.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corium International will report full-year sales of $33.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.11 million to $34.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $36.63 million to $36.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corium International.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 273.01% and a negative net margin of 156.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CORI. BidaskClub raised shares of Corium International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Corium International in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of Corium International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corium International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corium International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corium International during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Corium International during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Corium International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Corium International by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Corium International during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corium International traded down $0.17, reaching $7.48, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 58,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,230. Corium International has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

