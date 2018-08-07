Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Million

Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) will report $6.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 786.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $19.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $44.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $5.16 million to $92.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,613.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WVE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Chris Francis sold 24,496 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $912,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bolno sold 31,711 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,426,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,337. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5,257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 353,902 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WVE opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

