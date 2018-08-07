Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Silicon Motion Technology traded up $0.23, hitting $55.83, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 11,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,453. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.50. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $58.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

