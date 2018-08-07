Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Preferred Bank traded up $0.01, hitting $62.24, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 123,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,388. The company has a market capitalization of $820.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 653.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

