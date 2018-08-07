Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.44). Curis posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 225.77% and a negative net margin of 407.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Curis to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Curis to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

CRIS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 2,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Curis has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $11.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,719,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 223,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 290,812 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 1,591.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 312,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.