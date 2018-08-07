Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,336,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,484 shares in the company, valued at $375,269.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,542 shares of company stock worth $6,401,605. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3,090.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3,853.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 189,993 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific traded up $0.15, reaching $33.53, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 4,425,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.