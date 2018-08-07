Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASV Holdings Inc (ASV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) to report sales of $38.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.70 million. ASV reported sales of $34.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ASV will report full year sales of $140.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $141.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $150.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $148.10 million to $153.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASV.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.26 million. ASV had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.21%.

Several research firms have commented on ASV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ASV in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

ASV stock remained flat at $$7.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.02. ASV has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASV. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ASV by 305.7% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 65,554 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASV in the first quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASV by 49.9% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 520,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 173,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

