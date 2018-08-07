Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.53 Million

Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to announce sales of $507.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $497.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.70 million. Alliance Resource Partners posted sales of $453.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alliance Resource Partners.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.55 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ARLP. ValuEngine raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $20.00 target price on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. 10,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.76. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Alliance Resource Partners declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 487.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 999,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 64.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the second quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 342,934 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $3,367,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 40.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 581,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 168,579 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

