Zacks: Analysts Set $2.72 Price Target for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH)

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $2.72 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LightPath Technologies an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 26.31%. equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightPath Technologies stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.51% of LightPath Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.

