Zacks: Analysts Expect Noble Co. PLC (NE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Noble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Noble reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Noble had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 81.87%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Noble from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Noble from $4.70 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of NE opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Noble has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Noble in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Noble in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Noble in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Noble in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Noble in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

