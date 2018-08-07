Zacks: Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.46. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 418.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -254.38 and a beta of 2.24. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -769.23%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.